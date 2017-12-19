Officers make special delivery to young girl battling cancer - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Officers make special delivery to young girl battling cancer

Posted: Updated:

By: Alana Cerrone

Email: acerrone@abc6.com

Twitter: @Alana_Cerrone

SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) — Helmets on, engines started - just one more thing these officers need for Tuesday’s special mission and that is Christmas cards.

They are delivering cards to Ruby Millea, a 4-year-old Massachusetts girl battling stage 4 neuroblastoma. For Christmas, she wants cards, and police officers from Rhode Island are making sure she gets her wish.

The officers had been collecting cards from their communities, even handmade ones from local students. Now, they have well over a thousand for Ruby.

They are making the trip up to Boston to meet up with over 60 other police departments who will be escorted to Tufts Medical Center, where they will make a very special delivery to Ruby and other children at the hospital.

If you wouldd like to send Ruby a card, you can mail it to:

Ruby Mae Millea
Floating Hospital for Children at Tufts Medical Center
Neely Pediatric Bone Marrow Unit – 6th Floor
755 Washington St.
Boston MA 02111

©WLNE-TV 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.