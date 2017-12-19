Officers make special delivery to young girl battling cancer

By: Alana Cerrone

SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) — Helmets on, engines started - just one more thing these officers need for Tuesday’s special mission and that is Christmas cards.

They are delivering cards to Ruby Millea, a 4-year-old Massachusetts girl battling stage 4 neuroblastoma. For Christmas, she wants cards, and police officers from Rhode Island are making sure she gets her wish.

The officers had been collecting cards from their communities, even handmade ones from local students. Now, they have well over a thousand for Ruby.

They are making the trip up to Boston to meet up with over 60 other police departments who will be escorted to Tufts Medical Center, where they will make a very special delivery to Ruby and other children at the hospital.

If you wouldd like to send Ruby a card, you can mail it to:

Ruby Mae Millea

Floating Hospital for Children at Tufts Medical Center

Neely Pediatric Bone Marrow Unit – 6th Floor

755 Washington St.

Boston MA 02111

