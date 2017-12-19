Raimondo is ‘cautiously optimistic’ about drug overdose data - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Raimondo is 'cautiously optimistic' about drug overdose data

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Governor Gina Raimondo says the number of accidental drug overdose deaths in Rhode Island decreased during the first eight months of this year.

The Democratic governor said Monday that there were 208 accidental drug overdose deaths in Rhode Island from January to August, compared to 227 deaths over the same period last year. That is an 8.4 percent decrease.

Raimondo says she's cautiously optimistic, but there's still an enormous amount of work to do to overcome this epidemic.

Statistics from the state health department show that there were a total of 336 drug overdose deaths in Rhode Island in 2016. The department says data for the most recent three months are not complete.

Raimondo says she wants the state to continue expanding access to treatment in Rhode Island.

