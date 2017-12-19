Scituate man arrested for sexual assault

By: News Staff

SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Scituate man is under arrest after being accused of having sex with a teenage girl.

33-year-old Jeffrey Dalnas was arrested Monday and charged with third degree sexual assault.

Police say Dalnas was having sex multiple times with a 14-year-old female.

Dalnas was arraigned in Kent County District Court Tuesday and was held on $50,000 bail. He was has also ordered to not to have any contact with the 14-year-old victim or anyone under the age of 18.

