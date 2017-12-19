Brown Alum, Patriots Fullback James Develin Named To Pro Bowl

Brown alum James Develin has been named to his first career Pro Bowl.



The Patriots fullback is the fifth Bruno alum to get the nomination. The last was Giants longsnapper Zak DeOssie in 2010.



Develin was a defensive end at Brown, went undrafted, played in the UFL, and was a journeyman on NFL Practice Squads before sticking with the Patriots.



He's New England's first Pro Bowl fullback since Sam "Bam" Cunningham in 1978.



Develin, Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and Matthew Slater were all named to the Pro Bowl.