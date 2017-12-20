Report: Tension Brewing Between Guerrero, Patriots

There's tension between Tom Brady's fitness guru/business partner Alex Guererro and the Patriots, according to a Boston Globe report.



It dates back to two years ago when the Patriots' medical staff complained to Bill Belichick about Guerrero's interference with treatment.



Belichick simply thought his hands were tied, per the report, because of Brady's relationship with Guerrero, and Brady's stature with the franchise.



Guerrero's game day sideline credential has been taken away. He's also banned from traveling with the team, and the only player he can treat at Gillette Stadium is Brady.



Guerrero has been cited in the past by federal regulators for his alternative medical treatments. Brady has continuously endorsed Guerrero, who helped put together the TB12 Method and brand.



Guerrero also works with Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, and Danny Amendola