Disgraced former archbishop of Boston has died

VACTICAN CITY (WLNE) — Disgraced former Boston Archbishop Cardinal Bernard Law has died.

Vatican officials say the cardinal passed away at a hospital in Rome late Tuesday night.

Cardinal Law stepped down from his role as archbishop in 2002 for his handling of the clergy sex abuse scandal. That set off a scandal that reached around the world.

Boston lawyer, Mitchell Garabedian, represented many of those victims.

“Bernard Law was a standard bearer for all that was wrong in the Catholic church and pedophilia. He was a figure head many victims are in pain because of Bernard Cardinal Law not preventing priests from sexually abusing innocent children,” said Garabedian.

Law did apologize years later.

The cardinal lived his final years at the Vatican where he served as archpriest of the Papal Liberian Basilica.

Law was appointed cardinal in 1985 by Pope John Paul II.

He was 86.

