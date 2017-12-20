Disgraced former archbishop of Boston has died - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Disgraced former archbishop of Boston has died

Posted: Updated:

By News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

VACTICAN CITY (WLNE) — Disgraced former Boston Archbishop Cardinal Bernard Law has died.

Vatican officials say the cardinal passed away at a hospital in Rome late Tuesday night.

Cardinal Law stepped down from his role as archbishop in 2002 for his handling of the clergy sex abuse scandal. That set off a scandal that reached around the world.

Boston lawyer, Mitchell Garabedian, represented many of those victims.

“Bernard Law was a standard bearer for all that was wrong in the Catholic church and pedophilia. He was a figure head many victims are in pain because of Bernard Cardinal Law not preventing priests from sexually abusing innocent children,” said Garabedian.

Law did apologize years later.

The cardinal lived his final years at the Vatican where he served as archpriest of the Papal Liberian Basilica.

Law was appointed cardinal in 1985 by Pope John Paul II.

He was 86.

© WLNE-TV/ ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.