Lift problem leaves special-needs students stuck on bus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Officials say the operator of a special-needs school bus in Providence has been disciplined and retrained after the vehicle's mechanical lift got stuck, stranding several students on board.

A spokesman for the bus company, First Student, tells the Providence Journal the problem was caused by “operator error.”

Randy Lutz says his 11-year-old son, who has cerebral palsy, was stuck on the bus for more than an hour Monday, sitting exposed to the cold air before Lutz arrived and lifted him off the bus.

A district spokeswoman says four students were left on the bus. She called the issue “unacceptable.”

The bus company spokesman says the company should have notified the district about the problem sooner.

