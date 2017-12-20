Bumper Cars on Ice in Providence

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — There is a new way to enjoy the winter months in Providence.

The city is now the first in New England and the third nationwide to offer bumper cars on ice.

The rink will alternate between offering ice skating and bumper cars.

During Tuesday’s unveiling, Providence Mayor Elorza told ABC6 News that this brings back memories of Rocky Point.

“I’m so excited because I remember everything flashes back to Rocky Point. I remember the Rocky Point bumper cars my cousin Henry and I would wait in line; we would just smash into each other. Kids don’t do that,” said Mayor Elorza.

Tickets are $12 per rider for 20 minutes. A full schedule will be released on Alex and Ani City Center’s website.

