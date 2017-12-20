E! News co-host quits over pay dispute

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WLNE) — Longtime E! News host Catt Sadler is leaving the network over a pay dispute.

Sadler has been a host on E! since 2005 and is one of the channel’s best-known personalities.

After her last appearance on air Tuesday, Sadler published a post on her blog, the CattWalk, about “a massive disparity in pay” between herself and a male co-host.

Sadler also said, “How can we make it better for the next generation of girls if we do not stand for what is fair and just today?”

E! is disputing Sadler’s claims.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017