Nicholas Rovinski sentenced to 15 years in prison

More than a year after pleading guilty to federal conspiracy charges Nicholas Rovinski was sentenced by a federal court judge to 15 years in prison.

The Warwick man was arrested back in June of 2015 after federal investigators swarmed his home on Aspinet Drive.

Last year, he admitted that he discussed a plot to behead conservative blogger Pamela Geller with Co-conspirators Usaamah Rahim and David Wright. Rahim was killed by investigators when they say he came at them with a knife.

Rovinski testified against Wright who was sentenced to 28 years in prison Tuesday.

After that sentencing Geller spoke out to reporters.

"He's going to be behind bars for the rest of my life and rightly so. It was an attack. It wasn't me it was on our first amendment,” said Geller.

As for Rovinski a slew of letters were entered into the record on his behalf prior to sentencing including this one from his mom.

She writes about the difficult circumstances Rovinski has battled including cerebral palsy.

At one point she wrote, "I believe that these men brainwashed my son Nicholas, grooming him into what they believed, by using things he liked."

The 27-year-old's brother also sharing his thoughts with the court he wrote in part, "Not once have I ever heard or seen of my brother wanting to hurt anyone."

