Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — It was a chaotic scene in Cranston Wednesday morning after an officer fired at a suspected drug dealer.

Police say the suspect was attempting to get away by ramming his car into them on Bain Street.

It was an active crime scene as authorities worked to piece together what happened. However, what began as a drug bust in Cranston quickly turned violent escalating to an officer-involved shooting.

“It’s a last resort for an officer to have to use that level of force,” said Colonel Michael Winquist of the Cranston Police Department.

Police say a suspected drug dealer pulled into a driveway on Bain Street in this red car.

Then, when an officer tried to pull him out and cuff him, he began backing out hitting that officer, a police cruiser, and another man standing in the driveway.

Police say the suspect nearly hit a second officer in the process. That officer shot at the suspect hitting him several times.

“The officer, fearing for his life, followed his training. Obviously that’s something the Attorney General’s Office, the State Police, and our detectives will review to make sure that he followed proper protocol and procedure,” said Colonel Michael Winquist of the Cranston Police Department.

Police are not yet releasing the names of the officers involved or the suspect.

However, four people in total were injured in the chaos. Though ABC6 News was told everyone is doing okay.

“We’re very fortunate that somebody wasn't killed here today. My first and foremost thoughts are the safety of our officers. Very fortunate that nobody was seriously injured as a result of this chaotic incident,” said Colonel Michael Winquist of the Cranston Police Department.

Police ABC6 the suspect has a lengthy criminal record and the area has a recent history of drug overdoses.

ABC6 is waiting on more information from police and will update you as that becomes available.

