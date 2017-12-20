New Bedford double homicide suspect captured - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

New Bedford double homicide suspect captured

Courtesy of Massachusetts State Police

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The man wanted for a double murder in New Bedford back in October has been captured, according to Massachusetts State Police.

State Police say Carmelo Kercado Jr., 35, was arrested in Concord, North Carolina Tuesday.

Police say Kercado was driving in the car with the two victims, Stephen Bodden, 27, and Fabio Tavares, 28, on Central Avenue when he shot them. He fled on foot soon after.

Kercado is expected to be brought back to Massachusetts to face charges for the crime.

He was named one of Massachusetts’ Most Wanted fugitives.

Kercado went by the Aliases Melo, David Brown, and Carmelo Mello.

