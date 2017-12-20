DCYF REPORT: Child Advocate issues new recommendations

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Office of the Child Advocate is calling out DCYF for not implementing recommendations made over a year ago.

The office released its second review of the agency Wednesday once again calling for immediate change.

Among the recommendations, the office says the agency needs to work on making visits to homes where neglected or vulnerable children live and not rely on family members for information.

They also call out the agency for incorrect record keeping by their social workers.

This report focused on two cases of child neglect. Both children were allowed to remain in their parents’ custody.

