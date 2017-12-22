RIDOT, State Police out in full force as weather impacts holiday travel

By: Chloe Leshner

cleshner@abc6.com

@cleshnerabc6

PROVIDENCE (WLNE) -- Tonight's forecast a cause for concern as 4 million people in New England will be driving to their destinations for the holidays. State Police and the Department of Transportation asking drivers to use caution tonight.

While a white Christmas sounds nice, it could actually cause a big problem on the roads. RIDOT crews are ready to treat the roads tonight but the weather is causing some people to change their travel plans.

Millions of people are hitting the roads and heading out of town today to celebrate the holidays. But the winter weather is throwing a wrench in the mix.

"It kind of compounds our challenges with the weather but we will be out there as we always are and we will have extra patrols as we always do during any holiday season," says Lt. Col. Kevin Barry with State Police.

The forecast is bound to cause slow downs on an already busy travel day, forcing some crossing state lines to make last minute changes.

"I usually would go tonight, spend the night and wake up early and go Christmas shopping and come back. But, we're going to leave tomorrow instead because of the weather," says Leurone Thomas.

Others deciding to head out earlier than they planned in hopes of avoiding the rain and snow.

"With the weather people have a tendency to drive crazy and not take their time," says Cathy Toohey.

"Hopefully I'll be home before it hits. I had a friend who went back yesterday and a drive that would take 3 hours took 5 so hopefully I don't have traffic like that," says Josh Dubner.

RIDOT crews are on stand by all winter long and the holiday weekend is no exception. They're asking drivers to slow down and be patient so everyone can enjoy their holiday with family and friends.

"We're going to try to make the roads as safe as we can if they drive safely we'll all be around to enjoy each others company," says Peter Alviti, Director of RIDOT.

RIDOT officials are gearing up for a busy holiday weekend, also preparing for another possible snow event on Christmas Eve.

(C) WLNE/ABC 6 2017