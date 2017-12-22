State Police, local businesses present local youth football players with holiday gift in wake of tragic crash

By News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Two local youth football players’ holidays have been made a little bit brighter after a tragic car crash earlier this month, thanks to the generosity of a few local businesses and the help of the Rhode Island State Police.

State Police Officers presented autographed New England Patriots jerseys to two members of a Providence youth football team who were involved in a serious car accident earlier this month.

The boys, both members of the West Elmwood Intruders football team, were returning home from a tournament at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida in early December when they were involved in a serious highway crash in South Carolina. The driver, the mother of one of the boys, was killed in the crash, and one of the boys suffered extensive injuries to his face and legs. He arrived for the event in a wheelchair pushed by family and friends.

Major Christopher Dicomitis of the State Police presented the boys with Patriots jerseys autographed by Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman. The jerseys were donated by Steve Barbato of Stevie B Sports in Warwick. Barbato said he wanted to make sure the boys “had some joy in their lives because every kid deserves to smile at Christmas”. Further labor and materials were donated by Ron Caracchio, owner of Edgewood Gallery in Cranston, who had the jerseys framed and ready for the presentations free of charge.

“We sincerely hope these gifts make your holiday a little brighter,” said Major Dicomitis.

State Police also brought toys from the Kids, Cops and Christmas campaign that were given to the boys and their families, as well as other deserving young members of the South Side Boys and Girls Club.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017