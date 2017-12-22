Bullock Scores Season High 31, Friars Head Into Big East Play with Win over Sacred Heart

The Providence men’s basketball team went into Christmas with a win on Friday night defeating Sacred Heart, 89-75, at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.

With the win, Providence finishes the non-conference part of its schedule with a 9-4 mark.

Senior Rodney Bullock (Hampton, Va.) led all scorers with 31 points to go with eight rebounds.

Junior Isaiah Jackson (Gainesville, Fla.) finished with 17 points, six rebounds, and six assists while senior Jalen Lindsey (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) scored 13 points to help pace the Friars attack.

All evening long Providence was on fire posting a 46 percent mark from the field on 31-of-67 shooting.

The Friars got off to a fast start shooting 75 percent over the first four minutes to take an early 14-2 lead.

Down low freshman Kalif Young (Vaughan, Ontario) provided the Friars with an interior presence. Young scored five points over the first eight minutes to boost Providence’s lead to 23-10 with 11:50 left in the first half.

Lindsey took over from there, splashing a trio of three pointers en route to 11 first half points to put the Friars up 49-32 at the half.

The 49 first half points were a season high for Providence.

Freshman Nate Watson (Arlington, Va.) asserted himself early in the second half scoring the Friars first six points of the stanza to push the lead up to 19.

Sacred Heart was able to trim the lead to 16 on layups by Kinnon Larose and De’von Barnett but Bullock connected on a jump shot to increase Providence’s lead to 64-46 with 13:19 to play.

The Pioneers once again cut into the Friars lead, this time down to 13 on a layup by Alex Watson, but Jackson came back with a huge three off a feed from Makai Ashton-Langford (Worcester, Mass.) and Bullock followed up with a basket of his own to put the Friars up 74-56 at the under eight media timeout.

Sacred Heart got as close as eight using a 14-2 run capped of by a layup from Cole Robinson to make the score 81-72 with 2:31 left.

Lindsey and Jackson combined for six points over the final two minutes to seal the Friars’ win.

Up next the Providence men’s team travels to St. John’s on December 28 to begin BIG EAST play with tipoff scheduled for 7pm on FSN/YurView.