Bryant Men's Basketball Wraps Up Nonconference Play With Loss To Dartmouth

Bryant University Press Release

HANOVER, N.H. – Sophomore Tanner Johnson (Lexington, Ky.) and freshman Brandon Carroll(Brewster, N.Y.) recorded career-high scoring efforts, but the Bryant University men's basketball team fell at Dartmouth, 75-58, Friday afternoon to close out non-conference play.

Carroll had a career-high 16 points on the afternoon, while Johnson added 15. Sophomore Ikenna Ndugba (Boston, Mass.) recorded 10 points for his 11th-straight outing of 10 or more points.

GAME INFORMATION
Dartmouth 75, Bryant 58
Records: Bryant (1-12), Dartmouth (4-6)
Location: Leede Arena (Hanover, N.H.)
Attendance: 647

COACH O'SHEA'S COMMENTS
"Considering Bash was down, Adam was down, I thought we had some excellent ball movement – there's a lot of shots I know we're capable of making. We gave Tanner Johnson a shot and he came through. He's a tremendous three-point shooting threat and he's going to force the defense to stretch, which will create great passing and driving lanes for us.

"I thought we got a lot out of this last non-conference game. It puts us in a better direction going into conference play. We have to get our whole team fully healthy and get everyone on the floor. I'm optimistic we can be a real factor in the NEC."

KEY MOMENTS

  • Bryant trailed 15-3 before an 11-0 Bulldogs run brought Bryant within one. Johnson hit three three-pointers during the run.
  • Dartmouth led 22-20 before a 12-0 Big Green run that pushed the lead to 14 in the closing minutes of the half.
  • Bryant cut the Dartmouth lead to four at 57-53 thanks to a windmill dunk from Carroll and a three-pointer from Johnson.
  • Dartmouth closed the game on an 18-5 run over the final eight minutes.

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • Dartmouth jumped out to a 15-3 lead with four three-pointers.
  • Bryant responded with an 11-0 run fueled by three three-pointers from Johnson to cut it to 15-14 with 11:43 remaining in the first half.
  • A Carroll layup with 7:26 to go in the half had Bryant within two at 22-20, but Dartmouth responded with a 12-0 run, holding the Bulldogs off the board for 6:07 to lead 34-20.
  • Dartmouth led 36-24 at the half on 46.2 percent shooting from the field and 43.8 percent from beyond the arc.
  • Ndugba scored the first five points of the second half, but Dartmouth responded to push its lead to 44-31 with 15:57 remaining in the game.
  • The Bulldogs cut it to four at 57-53 with 8:06 to go on Johnson's fifth three-pointer of the night, which followed a windmill dunk from Carroll.

STATS

  • Carroll had a career-high 16 points on 5-of-10 shooting and 6-of-9 from the free-throw line.
  • Johnson hit a career-best five three-pointers for his 15-point performance.
  • Ndugba tallied 10 points and seven rebounds, while junior Taylor McHugh (Centreville, Va.) added nine points.
  • Senior Gus Riley (Nelson, New Zealand) chipped in a season-high seven rebounds.
  • Dartmouth shot an even 50 percent from the floor, while Bryant was at 32.8 percent.

GAME NOTES

  • Bryant falls to 3-4 against Dartmouth in the Division I era.
  • Ndugba was in double figures in scoring for the 11th-straight game and 19th time in his career.
  • Carroll had 10 or more points for the fourth time in his last five games.
  • Johnson's 15-point effort surpassed his previous career-high of eight points set Sunday vs. Siena.

UP NEXT
Bryant opens NEC play Friday at 3 p.m. when the Bulldogs host Robert Morris at the Chace Athletic Center. The game is part of a doubleheader that begins with the Bryant women's basketball NEC opener at noon. Tickets for the doubleheader start at just $5 through BryantBulldogs.com by clicking HERE.

