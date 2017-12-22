Bryant Men's Basketball Wraps Up Nonconference Play With Loss To Dartmouth

Bryant University Press Release

HANOVER, N.H. – Sophomore Tanner Johnson (Lexington, Ky.) and freshman Brandon Carroll(Brewster, N.Y.) recorded career-high scoring efforts, but the Bryant University men's basketball team fell at Dartmouth, 75-58, Friday afternoon to close out non-conference play.

Carroll had a career-high 16 points on the afternoon, while Johnson added 15. Sophomore Ikenna Ndugba (Boston, Mass.) recorded 10 points for his 11th-straight outing of 10 or more points.

GAME INFORMATION

Dartmouth 75, Bryant 58

Records: Bryant (1-12), Dartmouth (4-6)

Location: Leede Arena (Hanover, N.H.)

Attendance: 647

COACH O'SHEA'S COMMENTS

"Considering Bash was down, Adam was down, I thought we had some excellent ball movement – there's a lot of shots I know we're capable of making. We gave Tanner Johnson a shot and he came through. He's a tremendous three-point shooting threat and he's going to force the defense to stretch, which will create great passing and driving lanes for us.

"I thought we got a lot out of this last non-conference game. It puts us in a better direction going into conference play. We have to get our whole team fully healthy and get everyone on the floor. I'm optimistic we can be a real factor in the NEC."

KEY MOMENTS

Bryant trailed 15-3 before an 11-0 Bulldogs run brought Bryant within one. Johnson hit three three-pointers during the run.

Dartmouth led 22-20 before a 12-0 Big Green run that pushed the lead to 14 in the closing minutes of the half.

Bryant cut the Dartmouth lead to four at 57-53 thanks to a windmill dunk from Carroll and a three-pointer from Johnson.

Dartmouth closed the game on an 18-5 run over the final eight minutes.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Dartmouth jumped out to a 15-3 lead with four three-pointers.

Bryant responded with an 11-0 run fueled by three three-pointers from Johnson to cut it to 15-14 with 11:43 remaining in the first half.

A Carroll layup with 7:26 to go in the half had Bryant within two at 22-20, but Dartmouth responded with a 12-0 run, holding the Bulldogs off the board for 6:07 to lead 34-20.

Dartmouth led 36-24 at the half on 46.2 percent shooting from the field and 43.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Ndugba scored the first five points of the second half, but Dartmouth responded to push its lead to 44-31 with 15:57 remaining in the game.

The Bulldogs cut it to four at 57-53 with 8:06 to go on Johnson's fifth three-pointer of the night, which followed a windmill dunk from Carroll.

STATS

Carroll had a career-high 16 points on 5-of-10 shooting and 6-of-9 from the free-throw line.

Johnson hit a career-best five three-pointers for his 15-point performance.

Ndugba tallied 10 points and seven rebounds, while junior Taylor McHugh (Centreville, Va.) added nine points.

Senior Gus Riley (Nelson, New Zealand) chipped in a season-high seven rebounds.

Dartmouth shot an even 50 percent from the floor, while Bryant was at 32.8 percent.

GAME NOTES

Bryant falls to 3-4 against Dartmouth in the Division I era.

Ndugba was in double figures in scoring for the 11 th -straight game and 19 th time in his career.

-straight game and 19 time in his career. Carroll had 10 or more points for the fourth time in his last five games.

Johnson's 15-point effort surpassed his previous career-high of eight points set Sunday vs. Siena.

UP NEXT

Bryant opens NEC play Friday at 3 p.m. when the Bulldogs host Robert Morris at the Chace Athletic Center. The game is part of a doubleheader that begins with the Bryant women's basketball NEC opener at noon. Tickets for the doubleheader start at just $5 through BryantBulldogs.com by clicking HERE.