Last minute shoppers hit the mall

By: Chloe Leshner

cleshner@abc6.com

@cleshnerabc6

PROVIDENCE (WLNE) -- Procrastination at its finest, just 2 days before Christmas and as usual, the mall was packed with people today picking up any last minute presents they made need.

It's called Super Saturday, the last Saturday before Christmas, and according to the National Retail Federation, it's estimated to be the single biggest day of the year for retailers.

You can't escape the crowds at the Providence Place Mall, just 2 days before Christmas and it's a mad dash to pick up presents.

"It's pretty thick in here, the parking lot is packed as well," says Jacqueline Dowdy of Woonsocket.

"It's kind of crazy in the stores the lines are long," adds Ashley Malarkey.

Even young kids were in on the action, like 9 year old Preston Brodd who says, "I'm buying some presents for my mom."

And those who have not learned their lesson yet, procrastinating until the very end to make their final purchases.

"That's how I always do it, I just wait until the end and just grab what I can at the end and get it done," says Andrew Caslowitz of Providence.

"Thankfully it's only little items left, but its important people," says Dowdy

These last–minute shoppers are not alone, the National Retail Federation says about 126 million people will be crossing the final items off of their lists on "Super Saturday." This year, it's expected to be a huge day for retailers. At the mall, stores were taking advantage of the crowds, luring shoppers in with deals too good to pass up.

But with so much hustle and bustle and the deadline fast approaching, it can be stressful for some shoppers.

"It's really stressful because I don't know what people want and I want to make sure I'm getting the right gifts but I try, I do my best," says Malarkey.

Despite that, you can tell the holidays are here.

"I was in a store and a woman had lost her purse and these people found it and they ran up to her and they said here's your purse, I thought that was so great and I know it's the Christmas spirit," says Dowdy.

Believe it or not, 6 percent of people surveyed by the National Retail Federation will be shopping on Christmas Eve. If you're still running behind, there's plenty of options. Providence Place Mall will be open from 9 to 6.

