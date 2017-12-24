Massachusetts State Police say man struck, killed while evading - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Massachusetts State Police say man struck, killed while evading police

Posted: Updated:

By News Staff

SEEKONK, MA (WLNE) – Massachusetts State Police are investigating following a fatal pedestrian accident on Route 195 Saturday night.

Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, State Police Troopers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Route 195 westbound in Seekonk.

As officers arrived on the scene they learned that a Honda Odyssey van, operated by a Rhode Island woman, had struck a pedestrian while traveling in the westbound lane near exit 1.

Investigation by State Troopers indicated that the man struck by the van was a suspect who had earlier fled on foot from Seekonk Police Officers who attempted to stop his vehicle on Fall River Avenue.

The suspect reportedly ran onto Route 195, running across multiple travel lanes before being struck by the van.

The suspect was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Neither the driver of the van nor her two passengers were injured.

The accident remains under investigation by State Police, Seekonk Police, and the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. No further information is available at this time.

