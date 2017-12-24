Airport power outage affects several flights

By News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – A power outage at T.F. Green Airport affected several flights Saturday evening, a spokesperson says.

Technicians became aware of an electrical outage impacting the edge lighting of the airport’s main runway Saturday morning and dispatched electricians to address the issue.

The runway remained operational under normal conditions through the afternoon, but due to the lack of adequate lighting for incoming pilots, the runway was closed from sunrise to sunset.

The airport’s secondary, crosswind runway remained fully operational through the night, and of the 40 flights arriving and departing from T.F. Green Saturday, only 4 were affected by the outage.

As of Sunday morning, a spokesperson for the airport says the main runway has been reopened.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017