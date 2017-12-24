Bridgewater man shot twice

By News Staff

BRIDGEWATER, MA (WLNE) – Bridgewater Police are investigating a Saturday evening shooting that left one man with serious injuries.

Bridgewater Police and Fire responded to 246 Pleasant Street, just a few houses down from the police station, after receiving multiple 911 calls and an in-person report that someone had been shot.

Upon arrival Police located the victim, a 29-year-old Bridgewater man, who had been shot twice, once in the forearm and again in the upper thigh.

The victim was conscious and alert when responders arrived on scene. He was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Preliminary investigations indicate that two men came to the victim’s home and he met them outside. Shortly afterward one of the suspects produced a firearm and shot the victim twice.

Police do not believe the incident to be a random act of violence. The victim was familiar with once of the suspects and police believe at this time that it was a targeted attack. The suspects are described as a light-skinned male, approximately 5’10” and 185 pounds, and a dark-skinned male, approximately 5’6” to 5’8” and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

The shooting is under investigation at this time and anyone with information related to the crime is asked to contact Bridgewater Police at 508-697-6118.

