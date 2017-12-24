Deadline nears to purchase health insurance from the state - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Deadline nears to purchase health insurance from the state

Posted: Updated:

By The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's health insurance exchange says the deadline is nearing to purchase coverage for 2018.

HealthSource RI says residents who don't get affordable health coverage through an employer have until Dec. 31 to choose and pay for a 2018 health plan through the exchange.

It recently extended service hours.

The office in East Providence will be open until 8 p.m. from Wednesday, Dec. 27, through Friday, Dec. 29. HealthSource RI's call center will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Both will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec 30.

Health insurance can also be purchased through the HealthSource RI website any time before the deadline.

Small employers who purchase coverage through the exchange can enroll throughout the year at their regular renewal date.

