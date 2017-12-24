Suspect in car break ins flee police, crashes car - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Suspect in car break ins flee police, crashes car

By News Staff

DARTMOUTH, MA (WLNE) – Police responded to three separate calls Saturday of cars being broken into in the area of the North Dartmouth Mall. During their investigation, Dartmouth Police officers were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle as a black Mazda with Rhode Island registration TI-249.

Shortly afterward, the suspect’s vehicle was spotted by police traveling on North Hixville Road. When police attempted to engage the vehicle, the suspect sped away. While fleeing the area the suspect’s vehicle struck a mailbox before the operator lost control and crashed into a large tree.

Following the crash, Dartmouth Police identified the suspect as Marcellino Alves, 60, of Pawtucket, R.I. Alves was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital with injuries sustained in the crash.

  • As a result of the incident Alves was charged with the following offenses:
  • Operating a vehicle with a suspended license (6th offense)
  • Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
  • Speed greater than reasonable
  • Marked lanes violation
  • Leaving the scene of an accident resulting in property damage

Dartmouth Police are still  investigating the car break ins and what role Alves may have played in them.

