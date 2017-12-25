6 QUESTIONS: CEO of RI Food Bank talks about growing problems in - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

6 QUESTIONS: CEO of RI Food Bank talks about growing problems in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — It is at this time of year where people turn their attention to the issue of hunger and those living in need.

Despite low unemployment numbers in Rhode Island, one would think food pantries would be seeing fewer people. However, for the last six years, the numbers have actually grown and if planned cuts to federal programs happen, the critical situation will become extreme.

In this episode of 6 Questions, ABC6 News Anchor John DeLuca sat down with Andrew Schiff, the long time CEO of the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, to discuss how the failed UHIP benefits’ roll out made a bad situation worse.

Plus, what happens to low income Rhode Islanders if federal cuts are made to snap and Medicaid? Will the food bank ever turn people away? What will it take to end hunger in Rhode Island? And who are these people living in hunger?

