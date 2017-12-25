Alleged drunk driver hits Providence cop car on Christmas Eve - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Alleged drunk driver hits Providence cop car on Christmas Eve

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WLNE) — Police arrested a Cumberland man on Christmas Eve after he crashed into a police cruiser while allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

Providence Police told ABC6 News that the accident occurred at approximately 7 p.m. Sunday on Douglas Avenue at the intersection of Mansfield Street.

Officer Daniel Hernandez was driving southbound with his sirens on when a 2006 Honda CRV, operated by Richard Cardin, 70, moved into his lane and crashed into the police car.

Police say Cardin took a breathalyzer test on scene that registered at .262, which is three times over the legal limit.

He was charged with one count of DUI and also received a summons for vehicle turning left, failure to yield right of way, and laned roadway violation.

Cardin was released and ordered to appear in Providence District Court in early January.

Officer Hernandez was transported to Roger Williams Hospital for evaluation and was later released.

