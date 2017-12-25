Bill would force White House hopefuls to release tax returns

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two state lawmakers say they will reintroduce a bill in the upcoming legislative session to prevent presidential candidates from appearing on Rhode Island’s ballot unless they release their tax returns.

Democratic Representative Teresa Tanzi and Senator Gayle Goldin say people have the right to know about potential conflicts of interest. A similar measure stalled last session.

President Donald Trump did not release his tax returns during the campaign. The Republican’s decision broke with decades of precedent.

Tanzi and Goldin say they are renewing their call for the legislation because of Congress’ giant tax overhaul.

They say voters should know whether Trump is substantially benefiting, but do not because he did not release his tax returns.

Their bill would require presidential candidates to release five years of federal tax returns.

The legislative session begins January 2nd.

