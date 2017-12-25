Rhode Islanders enjoy a white Christmas

By: Chloe Leshner

PROVIDENCE (WLNE) -- Many kids woke up ready to open their Christmas presents this morning but once they looked outside had an extra surprise, a fresh layer of fluffy snow, making it a white Christmas.

It was a picture perfect, quiet Christmas morning on Arlington Avenue until the dogs, sledders and eventually the shovelers realized it was a white Christmas.

"When this happens it's kind of like being in a movie because every Christmas it snows no matter where you are unless you're in Florida if you know what I mean," says Jasper Millermattis.

The 11 year old is working hard for his presents this year.

"Candy, Legos, I actually got an Xbox, finally," he says.

The 5th grader is excited to finally witness another white Christmas.

"It was probably like 8 years ago or something crazy," he says of his last white Christmas.

It’s already been a long day for Jasper.

“I just wanted to get down to the presents from Santa. I woke up at like 5 for good my sister was still asleep I wanted to wake her up.”

But he doesn't mind a little hard work, especially when his next door neighbor also has some Christmas morning chores and a breakfast is waiting for him inside.

Sure lending a hand is certainly in the Christmas spirit, but Jasper is only 11 years old and has his Christmas priorities somewhat straight.

"It's because I get to see my family but most of the time its because I get presents. It's every little kids dream, presents," says Jasper.

