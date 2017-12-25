John Wall's Double-Double Leads Wizards Past Celtics On Christma - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

John Wall's Double-Double Leads Wizards Past Celtics On Christmas Day

By KEN POWTAK
Associated Press

       BOSTON (AP) - Bradley Beal scored 25 points, John Wall had 21 points and 14 assists, and the Washington Wizards beat Boston 111-103 on Monday in the Celtics' first Christmas Day home game in franchise history.

        Otto Porter Jr. added 20 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. finished with 16, helping Washington take the first meeting between the teams since Boston's Game 7 victory at home in the second round of the playoffs last spring.

        Eastern Conference-leading Boston lost for the third time in four games. Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum each scored 20 points for the Celtics, and Terry Rozier had 16.

