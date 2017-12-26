Man killed after walking away from Bridgewater crash

By John Krinjak

Bridgewater, Mass. (WLNE) -- A man was struck and killed in Bridgewater Sunday night, when he left his car following a crash.

26-year-old Darkeen Kelow of Boston was driving southbound on Route 24 when his SUV collided with a car.

Police say Kelow then got out and ran onto the northbound side of the highway, where he was hit and killed by an SUV. The drivers of the two other cars were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

No word on their condition tonight.

The crash is under investigation.

