Victim in Providence stabbing found at Cranston McDonald's - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Victim in Providence stabbing found at Cranston McDonald's

Posted: Updated:

By John Krinjak

Email: jkrinjak@abc6.com

Twitter: @johnkrinjakABC6

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) Authorities in Providence and Cranston are investigating a Christmas Eve stabbing.

Cranston Police arrived at the McDonalds on Cranston Street around 11PM Sunday. That's where they found a man who had suffered stab wounds.

We're told the stabbing happened in Providence, but it's unclear exactly where.

The victim was taken to a hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017  

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.