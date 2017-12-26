Victim in Providence stabbing found at Cranston McDonald's

By John Krinjak

Email: jkrinjak@abc6.com

Twitter: @johnkrinjakABC6

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) Authorities in Providence and Cranston are investigating a Christmas Eve stabbing.

Cranston Police arrived at the McDonalds on Cranston Street around 11PM Sunday. That's where they found a man who had suffered stab wounds.

We're told the stabbing happened in Providence, but it's unclear exactly where.

The victim was taken to a hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017