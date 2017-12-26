Victim in Providence stabbing found at Cranston McDonald's

By John Krinjak
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) Authorities in Providence and Cranston are investigating a Christmas Eve stabbing.
Cranston Police arrived at the McDonalds on Cranston Street around 11PM Sunday. That's where they found a man who had suffered stab wounds.
We're told the stabbing happened in Providence, but it's unclear exactly where.
The victim was taken to a hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
