Warwick family displaced by Christmas Day fire

By John Krinjak

Email: jkrinjak@abc6.com

Twitter: @johnkrinjakABC6

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) -- A Christmas Day fire tore through a home in Warwick.

Flames broke out around 2PM Monday at the house on Symonds Avenue. No one was home at the time.

Crews were able to get the flames under control quickly.

The fire was mostly contained to the living room, but there was extensive smoke and heat damage throughout the home.

The Red Cross is assisting the family who lives there, and the fire marshal is looking into what caused the fire.

No one was hurt.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017