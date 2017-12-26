Residents displaced after fire at Providence apartment building

By John Krinjak

Email: jkrinjak@abc6.com

Twitter: @johnkrinjakABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) -- Residents in two apartments in Providence are displaced after a fire Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to the complex on East Drive around 3:30 PM for a fire in a second-floor apartment.

No one was home, and sprinklers kept the flames contained to the kitchen, but there was water damage throughout that unit and in the one below it.

No one was hurt, and the Red Cross is helping the residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

