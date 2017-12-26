Christmas Day fire displaces 6 people in Taunton

By: News Staff

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Six people in Taunton are without a home Tuesday morning after a two alarm fire broke out on Christmas night.

Firefighters responded to a multi-family house on 27 Second Avenue prior to 11p.m. Monday. They found a fire burning and heavy flames could be seen pouring out of the third floor apartment.

Several residents were inside the apartments on other floors, but did manage to make it out safely.

The Red Cross is now assisting the families to find a new place to stay.

There is no word yet as to how the fire started.

