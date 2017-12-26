Plane skids off runway at Logan Airport - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Plane skids off runway at Logan Airport

BOSTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The white Christmas created some scary moments at Boston’s Logan Airport Monday night.

Officials say Flight 50 from Savannah, Georgia landed at the airport and hit a patch of ice causing it to skid off the runway.

“We were straight and all of a sudden we started fishtailing. And, yeah, it started getting rough,” said passenger Steve Chisolm.

“Once I realized we were going off the runway, I was like, ‘uh-oh,’” said passenger Terri Given.

In a brief statement, Jet Blue did confirm the incident and added that no one was injured.

