Rollover crash on 95 S in Pawtucket delays traffic

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — State Police are investigating a rollover accident in Pawtucket that snarled traffic Tuesday morning.

Police say the accident occurred on 95 South in Pawtucket near Exit 26 prior to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

State Police told ABC6 News that the driver of the vehicle was ejected and taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.

ABC6 News will bring you the latest information once it becomes available.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017