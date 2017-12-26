Exeter parents accused of child neglect

By: News Staff

EXETER, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police are investigating an Exeter couple for child neglect.

Troopers arrested 24-year-old Alexis Perez on Sunday. He was taken into custody following a residence check.

Perez’s girlfriend, 24-year-old Kiallah Lindo, turned herself in on Sunday.

No specific details about the case were given, but ABC6 News was told that the pair has three children.

Both were charged with the three counts of Cruelty to or Neglect of a Child.

Perez and Lindo were arraigned before a Justice of the Peace and were released on $10,000 personal recognizance.

