Providence Police investigating liquor store robbery

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Christmas Eve burglary in Providence landed one man in jail.

Police say Robert Brown threw a rock right thru the front door of “Admiral Discount Liquors” prior to midnight Sunday shattering the glass and triggering the store’s alarm.

The owner of that business was able to watch the suspect in action stealing scratch tickets, cigarettes, and Hennessy.

Officers tracked Brown down a few hours later and found the stolen items on him.

The store owner says he is looking at about $10,000 dollars worth of damage.

