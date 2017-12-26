Staffer charged with assault at school named in lawsuit - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Staffer charged with assault at school named in lawsuit

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — A staffer at a Pawtucket school named in a federal lawsuit alleging pervasive sexual misconduct has been charged with assaulting a 13-year-old student after she reported that he slapped her in the buttocks.

A police report and court records obtained by The Associated Press show that David Morton was charged with misdemeanor simple assault this fall for the April incident at the Pawtucket Learning Academy. He has pleaded not guilty. The charge has not previously been reported.

The victim sued the school district in August. The lawsuit also says she was raped at the school by another student.

The police report says Morton was on paid leave in April, but his job status wasn't clear Tuesday. His lawyer and city and school representatives didn't immediately return messages.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.