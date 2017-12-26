Local company victim of Christmas Grinch

By: News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Detectives told ABC6 News on Tuesday they are investigating an incident where tools were stolen from Evergreen Plumbing and Heating.

Officials responded to the call of the Evergreen Ave. business on Christmas Day, but police said the crime actually occurred Christmas Eve and was not reported until 5:00 p.m. the next day.

A large amount of tools were stolen after two of the companies vans and a box truck were broken into.

If you have any information on the incident you are asked to contact the Warwick Police Department at: 401-468-4200.

