Police seek suspect in identity theft case - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police seek suspect in identity theft case

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of the Norton Police Department Courtesy of the Norton Police Department

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twittter: @ABC6

NORTON, M.A. (WLNE) — Police in Norton are looking for helping identifying a man wanted for credit card theft.

Norton Police shared a Facebook post on Tuesday saying the man seen in security footage is a suspect in an identity and credit card theft from the Norton Senior Center and Wingate.

He was seen at the Belligham Staples.

You can see the original post here:

Anyone with any information is asked to call Norton Police at: 508-285-3300.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.