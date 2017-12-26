Police seek suspect in identity theft case

Courtesy of the Norton Police Department
By: News Staff
Email: news@abc6.com
Twittter: @ABC6
NORTON, M.A. (WLNE) — Police in Norton are looking for helping identifying a man wanted for credit card theft.
Norton Police shared a Facebook post on Tuesday saying the man seen in security footage is a suspect in an identity and credit card theft from the Norton Senior Center and Wingate.
He was seen at the Belligham Staples.
You can see the original post here:
Anyone with any information is asked to call Norton Police at: 508-285-3300.
©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017