Police seek suspect in identity theft case

Courtesy of the Norton Police Department

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twittter: @ABC6

NORTON, M.A. (WLNE) — Police in Norton are looking for helping identifying a man wanted for credit card theft.

Norton Police shared a Facebook post on Tuesday saying the man seen in security footage is a suspect in an identity and credit card theft from the Norton Senior Center and Wingate.

He was seen at the Belligham Staples.

You can see the original post here:

Anyone with any information is asked to call Norton Police at: 508-285-3300.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017