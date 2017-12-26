Rhode Islanders coping with cold snap - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Rhode Islanders coping with cold snap

Posted: Updated:

By John Krinjak

Email: jkrinjak@abc6.com

Twitter: @johnkrinjakABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) -- As the mercury drops, folks are doing their best to stay warm outside--piling on the layers...and bundling up inside--with blankets and space heaters. 

But we did find some people Tuesday night who stayed out in the cold by choice, including some folks waiting outside for a table at Ken's Ramen.

"It's pretty good," said Bailey Brooks of Fall River.

Others hit the ice at the Alex and Ani skating rink.

"For the rest of the week it's supposed to be below 10 so I decided to go tonight," said Jessie Pelletier of Cumberland.

For those looking to beat the cold, Providence Place was the place to be on this day after Christmas. Folks were searching for deals as they stayed warm. 

Carol Perez is visiting from the Dominican Republic.

"I'm not used to it, no," said Perez, who says back home it's "warm all the time."

