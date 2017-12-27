RI native killed in Christmas Eve plane crash - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

RI native killed in Christmas Eve plane crash

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

BARTOW, Fla. (WLNE) — A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family of a Rhode Island native who was one of five people killed in a Christmas Eve plane crash in Florida.

The family of Krista Clayton is hoping to raise money to pay for funeral costs and a memorial service.

According to her obituary, Clayton grew up in Charlestown and graduated from Chariho High School before she moved to Florida to teach.

Clayton was with family friends on board the small plane Sunday when it crashed while taking off from an airport in Bartow.

The Polk County Sheriff says weather played a role in the accident.

“He said ‘I can’t believe they’re taking off in this fog.’ and you can hear the engine as it revved up and as it took off. And there’s not one sign of the aircraft,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

Clayton leaves behind a fiancé and two young daughters.

The FAA is investigating the accident.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.