RI native killed in Christmas Eve plane crash

BARTOW, Fla. (WLNE) — A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family of a Rhode Island native who was one of five people killed in a Christmas Eve plane crash in Florida.

The family of Krista Clayton is hoping to raise money to pay for funeral costs and a memorial service.

According to her obituary, Clayton grew up in Charlestown and graduated from Chariho High School before she moved to Florida to teach.

Clayton was with family friends on board the small plane Sunday when it crashed while taking off from an airport in Bartow.

The Polk County Sheriff says weather played a role in the accident.

“He said ‘I can’t believe they’re taking off in this fog.’ and you can hear the engine as it revved up and as it took off. And there’s not one sign of the aircraft,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

Clayton leaves behind a fiancé and two young daughters.

The FAA is investigating the accident.

