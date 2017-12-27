$20,000 worth of comic books stolen, suspect sought

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. (WLNE) — A stolen comic ended up at a Cranston store and now police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

The comic was one of several taken from the Hall of Comics on Turnpike Road on November 27th.

Police say the suspect stole approximately 175 comics valued between $15,000 and $20,000.

According to police, the male suspect sold one of the stolen comics at the Time Capsule in Cranston on the morning of November 28th.

Anyone who has information that could lead to the arrest of the male suspect should contact the Southborough Police Department at 508-485-2121.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017