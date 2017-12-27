Funeral mass held for Baby Angela

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Loved ones gathered at St. Patrick’s church in Providence Wednesday morning to say a final good-bye to Angela Morales.

Baby Angela was born with a condition that caused her not have parts of her brain and skull. She lived far longer than doctors expected passing away last week at the age of three.

Angela’s mom worked tirelessly to raise awareness about anencephaly through a Facebook page that gained international support.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017