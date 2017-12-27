Quick fixes to prevent burst pipes this winter

By News Staff

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

Plumbers are busy this time of year answering calls for burst pipes.

But there are some things you can do right now to prevent that from happening to you.

Professionals recommend you drain outside lines, open doors in your home to allow for circulation, even open up the cabinet underneath your sink. They also suggest you turn up your thermostat and run water from your faucets. If it doesn't run - you may have a problem.

Plus, make sure you know where your main water valve is.

© WLNE-TV 2017