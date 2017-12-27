Police: Mother stabs son with steak knife - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police: Mother stabs son with steak knife

By: News Staff

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman was arrested on Tuesday for stabbing her son with a steak knife.

According to the North Smithfield Police Department, Janie Walker, of Buell Ave, was arrested after officers determined she stabbed her son, identified as Verlin Perry, with a steak knife during an argument.

Walker was found treating her son along with medical officials when officers arrived on the scene.

Walker was subsequently arrested and charged with Domestic Felony Assault, Domestic Disorderly Conduct and Obstructing a Police Officer.

Perry in the meantime was taken to the hospital where he was arrested on one count of Violating a No Contact Order, 3rd Offense Felony.

No further information is available at this time.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

