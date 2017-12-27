Man dies following wrong-way crash in Fall River - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man dies following wrong-way crash in Fall River

Posted:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

FALL RIVER, M.A. (WLNE) — A man from Somerset died as a result of a wrong-way crash in Fall River Wednesday morning.

Raymond Martin, 75, of Somerset, was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Route 79  near North Main St., said Massachusetts State Police. Around 10:02 a.m., Martin collided with another car being driven by a 59-year-old man from Fall River.

Martin was transported to Charlton Memorial Hospital where was pronounced dead by medical personnel. The second driver was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.

No further information is available.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

