NYE “One Providence” celebration

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — It is going to be a cold one for those spending their New Year’s outside. However, Providence is doing it big this year as organizers are planning a public celebration complete with a laser projection show and a virtual ball drop.

When the clock strikes midnight on January 1st, the Providence Skyline will be lit with fireworks.

“We really want to make this the times square of Providence,” said Michael Mota of Skyline at Waterplace.

Organizers are busy putting the final touches on the capital city’s big celebration in downtown at the Waterplace Park.

“An event for everyone, family friendly, first-ever, historical, using the iconic Superman Building, our gem of our state, which is the Waterplace basin,” said Mota.

The celebration features a laser projection show on the Superman Building complete with a virtual ball drop.

“We’re really the only event in the state that's going to have fireworks, a ball drop, laser light show, and it's free for the public, said Mota. “We’re going to be closing off finance way in the front. And there’s going to be food trucks, there’s going to be vendors selling the glasses and the hats.”

Organizers will be providing a warming tent outside, but space is limited. If you cannot stand the cold, there are two ticketed events inside the Skyline at Waterplace.

“Come down, warm up, keep warm and we’re going to have a great time and celebrate the New Year,” said Mota.

The doors open for the celebration at 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017