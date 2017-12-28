UPDATE: RI State Police identify victim in deadly highway crash - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

UPDATE: RI State Police identify victim in deadly highway crash

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police have identified the man killed in a early morning crash Thursday. 

Alexander Valicenti, age 22, of 300 Country View Drive, Warwick, was pronounced dead at the scene of the highway crash.

The single-car accident occurred on 295 South at Route 95 at approximately 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

State Police Colonel Ann Assumpico says a 17-year-old female passenger from Providence was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the driver drifted into the breakdown lane, tried to correct it, and lost control causing the jeep to roll over.

The accident remains under investigation.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.