UPDATE: RI State Police identify victim in deadly highway crash

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police have identified the man killed in a early morning crash Thursday.

Alexander Valicenti, age 22, of 300 Country View Drive, Warwick, was pronounced dead at the scene of the highway crash.

The single-car accident occurred on 295 South at Route 95 at approximately 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

State Police Colonel Ann Assumpico says a 17-year-old female passenger from Providence was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the driver drifted into the breakdown lane, tried to correct it, and lost control causing the jeep to roll over.

The accident remains under investigation.

