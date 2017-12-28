RI State Police investigating deadly highway crash

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A deadly highway crash is under investigation Thursday morning by the Rhode Island State Police.

The single-car accident occurred on 295 South at Route 95 at approximately 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Troopers confirmed to ABC6 News that one man was killed and a female passenger was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the driver drifted into the breakdown lane, tried to correct it, and lost control causing the jeep to roll over.

The accident remains under investigation.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017