RI State Police investigating deadly highway crash - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

RI State Police investigating deadly highway crash

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A deadly highway crash is under investigation Thursday morning by the Rhode Island State Police.

The single-car accident occurred on 295 South at Route 95 at approximately 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Troopers confirmed to ABC6 News that one man was killed and a female passenger was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the driver drifted into the breakdown lane, tried to correct it, and lost control causing the jeep to roll over.

The accident remains under investigation.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.